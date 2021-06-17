Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 489,453 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Natera worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.97. 26,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

