Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,779. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $13.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,830. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.92. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

