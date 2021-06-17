Core Alternative Capital Buys 1,410 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,109. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

