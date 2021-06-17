Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,237 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

