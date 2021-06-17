Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $209,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

