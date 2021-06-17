e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.69 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.