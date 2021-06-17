Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 7.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 320,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,593,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

