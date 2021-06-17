Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 11,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55. Cognex has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.