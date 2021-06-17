Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Grows By 23.2%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 319,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,842 shares of company stock valued at $142,924. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.