Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Expands By 23.8%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Naspers stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $53.13.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

