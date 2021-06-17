Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $166,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $11.76 on Thursday, reaching $256.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

