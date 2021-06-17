Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 74,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.04, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

