Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 3,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,339. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.