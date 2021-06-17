Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.84.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 39,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,960 shares of company stock worth $4,111,989 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

