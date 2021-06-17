Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.84.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 39,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,960 shares of company stock worth $4,111,989 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
