Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

