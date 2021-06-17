Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.