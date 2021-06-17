Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,619 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

