Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 621 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 74,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

