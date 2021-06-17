iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 264,029 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.