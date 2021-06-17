Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $104.78. 137,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43.

