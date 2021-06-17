Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 85,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

