Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 571,600 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Crown Castle International worth $276,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $196.30. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,156. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

