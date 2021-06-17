DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.44.

DXC stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 132,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,490. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

