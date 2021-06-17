Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 123.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.57. 2,870,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $344.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

