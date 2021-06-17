Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 666,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

