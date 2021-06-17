Bp Plc Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.39. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

