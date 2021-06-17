Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $3.04 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,608. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

