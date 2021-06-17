Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $188.83. 29,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

