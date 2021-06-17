Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Kadant were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAI stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $171.87. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.23. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.