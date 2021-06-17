659 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Teladoc Health accounts for 0.1% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 29,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,584,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,930. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

