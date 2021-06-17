Civitas (CIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $138,007.14 and $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001781 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,122,476 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

