Zacks: Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 19,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

