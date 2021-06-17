Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 145,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,376. Adyen has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

