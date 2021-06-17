Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $73,904.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00138997 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00180216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00907654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,712.86 or 0.99853308 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

