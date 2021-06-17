iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

