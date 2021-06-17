Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 336,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 101,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

EPSN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.74. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.