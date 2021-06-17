Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Shares of CBAOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

