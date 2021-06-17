Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Shares of CBAOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.
About Fibra Terrafina
