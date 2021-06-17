APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

APG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

