APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
APG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
