Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.43.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.05. 1,004,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,000. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

