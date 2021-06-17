Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,164 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 738,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

