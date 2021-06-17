Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,967. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,970. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

