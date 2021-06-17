Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 56,187 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.60% of Mercury Systems worth $182,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.