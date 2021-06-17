Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $155,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

