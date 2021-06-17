The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $59,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. 356,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.