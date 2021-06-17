Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded down C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.29. 802,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,176. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,984,431.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,750.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.