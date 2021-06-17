Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.26.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,303. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.