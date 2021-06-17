Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.04.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. 1,978,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,993. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

