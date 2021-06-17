National Bankshares Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$8.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.95.

PEY traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$6.87. 529,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

