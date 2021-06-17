Bp Plc Sells 8,846 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $431.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.83. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.28.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

