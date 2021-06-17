Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.